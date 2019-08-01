Machina Capital S.A.S. Grows Stock Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 574.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,052,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,443,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,498,000 after buying an additional 777,814 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.37. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $72.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

