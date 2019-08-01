Machina Capital S.A.S. Grows Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2,195.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Exelixis by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Morrissey sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $846,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $863,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,168,031 shares in the company, valued at $25,206,108.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 525,703 shares of company stock worth $10,830,539. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.93. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $240.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 75.97% and a return on equity of 37.21%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXEL. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on shares of Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

