Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases 9,904 Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 9,904.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Apergy were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Apergy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Apergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apergy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Apergy during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Apergy by 48.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 47,289 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APY opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.74. Apergy Corp has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apergy had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $306.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Apergy from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apergy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Apergy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Apergy Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

