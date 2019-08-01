Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 2,766 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 368,643.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,576,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,841 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $510,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Eversource Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America set a $78.00 price objective on Eversource Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Shares of ES opened at $75.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.81. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $59.30 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.