Macquarie Lowers 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Neutral

Macquarie lowered shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TWOU. ValuEngine lowered 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on 2U in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered 2U from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered 2U from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Shares of 2U stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $13.49. 8,493,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,041. 2U has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.22. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.93.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. 2U had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 2U will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory K. Peters bought 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.15 per share, with a total value of $500,228.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kenigsberg sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $286,105.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,538,488.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $356,942 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth $11,188,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in 2U by 7.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 130,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in 2U by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 31.7% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 3.2% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

