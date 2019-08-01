Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,444 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000.

Shares of CEF stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,244. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $13.84.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

