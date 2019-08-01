Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2,218.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

DVY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.39. 1,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,511. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.91. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $84.62 and a one year high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

