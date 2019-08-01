Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,292 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.5% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,628,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,196,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,747,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,763,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456,483 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 55,547.4% during the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,764,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752,348 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,306,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,344,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.50. 146,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,864,864. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

