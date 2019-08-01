Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $352,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Your Vision LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 263.5% in the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 81.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 800.0% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

GLD stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,721,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,230,371. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $111.06 and a 12 month high of $136.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

