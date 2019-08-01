Madden Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,795 shares during the period. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.22% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 126,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter worth about $621,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 214.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.99. 178,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,708. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $46.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59.

