Madden Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 545.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XNTK traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $76.26. 1,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,467. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.01. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $53.99 and a 52-week high of $95.80.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.