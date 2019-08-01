Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MCBK stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.61. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $69.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.07. Madison County Financial has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter. Madison County Financial had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 7.41%.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, and time deposits; debt securities; and debit cards.

