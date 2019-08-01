Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.17. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.76. 562,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,911. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $72.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $628.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.56 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $1.013 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an accumulate rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.62.

In related news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $254,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,985.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

