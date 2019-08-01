Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $7.17. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 1,413 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $567.77 million for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.15%.

About Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for public and business customers in Hungary and internationally. The company's mobile services include voice and non-voice mobile services, such as SMS, MMS, Internet, data, and content; and fixed line services comprise voice, data, Internet, and TV services.

