Majestic Wine (LON:WINE) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 259 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 257.50 ($3.36), approximately 129,512 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 104,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.35).

Several analysts recently weighed in on WINE shares. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Monday, June 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 265.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74. The company has a market cap of $188.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47.

About Majestic Wine (LON:WINE)

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

