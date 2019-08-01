MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.94 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 34.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

MMYT traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $25.77. 4,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,768. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MMYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Bank of America set a $24.00 target price on shares of MakeMyTrip and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MakeMyTrip has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.76.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.