Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $823.67 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) will announce $823.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mallinckrodt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $834.80 million and the lowest is $811.10 million. Mallinckrodt reported sales of $631.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mallinckrodt.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 118.53% and a positive return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

In other Mallinckrodt news, CFO Bryan M. Reasons acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $48,384.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,979 shares in the company, valued at $161,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $83,234. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNK. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,735,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after buying an additional 190,389 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 85,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 67,642 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,443,000 after buying an additional 840,414 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 504.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 38,565 shares during the period.

Shares of MNK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.62. 2,844,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,562. Mallinckrodt has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $553.98 million, a PE ratio of 0.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 2.32.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

