Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ MLVF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $21.20. 5,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,771. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $164.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

In other Malvern Bancorp news, Director James W. Barrett purchased 1,218 shares of Malvern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,517.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,131.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James W. Barrett purchased 1,200 shares of Malvern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,118 shares of company stock worth $245,259 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

