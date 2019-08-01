Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40, Morningstar.com reports. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MPC traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.36. 8,179,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,654,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.06. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $88.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

In other news, Director James E. Rohr purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.14 per share, with a total value of $601,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald C. Templin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.74 per share, for a total transaction of $253,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,054.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,065,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153,879 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5,858.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 974,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,449,000 after purchasing an additional 958,137 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,466,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,492,000 after purchasing an additional 886,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,732,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,399,000 after purchasing an additional 671,836 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3,984.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 594,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after purchasing an additional 579,633 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

