Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 79 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 362.1% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $128.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.04. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.07 and a 12-month high of $130.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

