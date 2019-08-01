Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY19 guidance to $7.65-8.14 EPS.

NYSE VAC traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.69. The stock had a trading volume of 980,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,504. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $126.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $121,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $92,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $1,179,653. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 75.5% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

