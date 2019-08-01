Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $265.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target upped by Longbow Research from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $227.22 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $226.37.

NYSE MLM traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $252.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.73.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $191,003.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 14,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 167,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,824,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,675 shares of company stock worth $4,125,869. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 825.0% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 191.8% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 82.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3,800.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

