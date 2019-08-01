Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $227.22 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.37.

NYSE:MLM opened at $245.10 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $252.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 14,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 167,019 shares in the company, valued at $36,824,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laree E. Perez sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $191,003.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,869 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 22.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

