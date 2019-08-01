Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Argus

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective raised by Argus to $320.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an average rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $284.50.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA traded up $5.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.69. 2,644,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,229. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.09. The stock has a market cap of $287.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.40. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $283.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.95% and a net margin of 40.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total transaction of $13,470,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,844,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total value of $1,043,214.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,290,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,921 shares of company stock worth $37,322,422 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.