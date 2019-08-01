Matrix AI Network Price Up 10% Over Last 7 Days (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $10.66 million and $527,105.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000567 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, DDEX, Gate.io and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.00941668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012616 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000510 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000687 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 614,024,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,876,855 tokens. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank, DDEX, Gate.io, HADAX, CoinEgg, Ethfinex, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

