Mawson Resources (TSE:MAW) Trading Down 11.8%

Mawson Resources Limited (TSE:MAW)’s stock price traded down 11.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, 119,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 265% from the average session volume of 32,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market cap of $24.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54.

Mawson Resources Company Profile (TSE:MAW)

Mawson Resources Limited, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, and copper ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications in Finland.

