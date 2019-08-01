Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.25 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKYI opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23. BIO-key International has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.21.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 60.41% and a negative net margin of 172.60%.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

