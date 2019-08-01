McBride (LON:MCB) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of McBride (LON:MCB) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MCB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated an under review rating on shares of McBride in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Numis Securities downgraded McBride to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded McBride to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 102 ($1.33).

McBride stock opened at GBX 65.30 ($0.85) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 73.94. The company has a market cap of $119.37 million and a P/E ratio of 10.88. McBride has a 52-week low of GBX 63.70 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 160.20 ($2.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.91.

About McBride

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

