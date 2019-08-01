McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 48.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million.

McEwen Mining stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $1.81. 4,000,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,063. The firm has a market cap of $646.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.74.

In other McEwen Mining news, Director Richard W. Brissenden sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $50,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MUX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McEwen Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

