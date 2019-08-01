McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.78. 949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,194. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.85. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $70.88.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

MGRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

In related news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $323,454.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 196 shares in the company, valued at $12,428.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $61,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.