McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Sidoti

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) had its target price upped by Sidoti from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MGRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.33.

NASDAQ:MGRC traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $68.68. The stock had a trading volume of 33,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,194. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $70.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.85.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

In other news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $61,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $323,454.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,428.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

