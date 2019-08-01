McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. McKesson had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson updated its FY 2019 guidance to $14.00-14.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $14.00-14.60 EPS.

NYSE:MCK traded up $9.30 on Thursday, reaching $148.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,844,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,903. McKesson has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $149.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $369,509.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Scott Tyler sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $186,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,974.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,174 shares of company stock valued at $804,583. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in McKesson by 9.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 23.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 23.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in McKesson by 3.4% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 166,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

