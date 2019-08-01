Mediaset Espana Comunicacion’s (GETVF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVF) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS GETVF opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Company Profile

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the indirect management of a public television (TV) service in Spain. The company operates seven TV channels comprising Telecinco, Factoría de Ficción, Boing, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and BeMad. It also invests in audiovisual rights and film production; and sells advertising.

