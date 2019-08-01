MediShares Price Reaches $0.0086 on Exchanges (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $407,915.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares token can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, OTCBTC and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MediShares Profile

MediShares was first traded on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,294,311 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org.

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

