MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.70. MEI Pharma shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 3,965 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $119.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.73.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 88.85% and a negative net margin of 1,443.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MEI Pharma Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 52.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 380,531 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 503,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 272.9% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 119,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

