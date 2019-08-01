Memex (CVE:OEE) Shares Down 16.7%

Memex Inc (CVE:OEE) shares traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 3,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 297,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 624.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and a PE ratio of -2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03.

Memex Company Profile (CVE:OEE)

Memex Inc develops, commercializes, and manufactures a suite of products for the discrete manufacturing and aerospace sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company primarily offers MERLIN, a software-driven industrial Internet of Things communications platform that provides manufacturing analytics in real time comprising overall equipment effectiveness.

