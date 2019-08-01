Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issues Earnings Results

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.84-4.94 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.84-4.94 EPS.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.22. 407,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,327,403. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $213.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,718 shares of company stock worth $23,257,469 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

