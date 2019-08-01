Meridian Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth $28,000. Northstar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup set a $156.00 target price on Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $3,215,086.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at $771,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $162.60 on Thursday. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $132.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 108.82% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

