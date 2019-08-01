Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1,160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.31 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,207,526.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Corning had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.