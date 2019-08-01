Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Releases Earnings Results

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Meritor had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 89.66%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Meritor updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.70-3.70 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.70 EPS.

Shares of Meritor stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,536. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47. Meritor has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.42 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 target price on shares of Meritor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meritor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

In other Meritor news, Director Rodger L. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 21,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $504,190.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meritor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Meritor by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Meritor by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 31,020 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Meritor by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 64,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

