Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Metro Bank presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

MBNKF stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

