MGM China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MGM China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

MCHVF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MGM China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank raised MGM China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Macquarie initiated coverage on MGM China in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MGM China in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get MGM China alerts:

MCHVF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.69. 730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,604. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69. MGM China has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $2.15.

MGM China Company Profile

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company engages in the development and operation of casino games of chance and other casino games, and the related hotel and resort facilities; and the development of integrated resorts in Macau.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.