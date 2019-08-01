Mi-Pay Group (LON:MPAY) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Mi-Pay Group PLC (LON:MPAY) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.20 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.20 ($0.13), 4,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 4,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.11. The company has a market cap of $4.57 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.90.

Mi-Pay Group Company Profile (LON:MPAY)

Mi-Pay Group plc engages in assessing, managing, and mitigating fraud risks in the cardholder-not-present payment solutions market in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides an outsourced secure payment services platform for instant top up and digital content services primarily in the mobile sector.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Mi-Pay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mi-Pay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.