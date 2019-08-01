MidasProtocol Achieves Market Cap of $1.75 Million (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $46,762.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MidasProtocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00275888 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.10 or 0.01403564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000214 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00112332 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020706 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000554 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,500,000 tokens. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io.

MidasProtocol Token Trading

MidasProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

