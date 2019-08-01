Millennium Services Group (ASX:MIL) Trading Up 14.7%

Millennium Services Group Ltd (ASX:MIL)’s share price was up 14.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.20 ($0.14) and last traded at A$0.20 ($0.14), approximately 66,392 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.20, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36.

About Millennium Services Group (ASX:MIL)

Millennium Services Group Limited provides cleaning, security, and integrated services in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers incident reporting, security patrol, and concierge services; and pest control, property maintenance, and landscaping services. It provides its services to retail shopping centers, commercial properties, government buildings, education facilities, malls, tenanted office spaces, car parks, and external areas.

