Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.09. Mimecast reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Mimecast had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

In other Mimecast news, COO Edward Vincent Jennings sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $485,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,514.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $878,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 498,746 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,841. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Mimecast by 223.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Mimecast by 39.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -680.00, a P/E/G ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

