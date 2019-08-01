MinexCoin Trading Up 14.7% Over Last Week (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One MinexCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0824 or 0.00000822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Exmo. MinexCoin has a market cap of $472,220.00 and $84,852.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00284092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.21 or 0.01429740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00115010 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021303 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MinexCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,368,870 coins and its circulating supply is 5,729,955 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

