Mistras Group (MG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $176.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. On average, analysts expect Mistras Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,610. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.58. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.26 million, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other Mistras Group news, COO Jonathan H. Wolk bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,824. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Debenedictis bought 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,091.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,089 shares in the company, valued at $654,066.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,041 shares of company stock worth $359,206 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

MG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mistras Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.