Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MAB. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Mitchells & Butlers to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup raised Mitchells & Butlers to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 321.50 ($4.20).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

MAB stock opened at GBX 315.50 ($4.12) on Wednesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 312.50 ($4.08). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.16. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 291.16.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.