Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Live Your Vision LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $54.08 on Thursday. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $55.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

